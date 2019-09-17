Man found fatally shot in Appleton was from Green Bay

Authorities have released the name of a man who was fatally shot in Appleton.

The Outagamie County coroner's office and the Appleton Police Department identify the victim as 47-year-old Bobby Higgs of Green Bay.

Police say an autopsy confirmed that Higgs died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers responding to a disturbance involving several people in a basement early Sunday found Higgs' body. Police are trying to find witnesses to the shooting. No one has been charged.

An autopsy was done Monday at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.