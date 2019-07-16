Family identifies victim in Lyndon Station fatal fire

Family has identified a 26-year-old man found dead following a house fire as Cody Madden. Madden’s family spoke with NBC 15 in Madison.

The fire was reported just after midnight Sunday at a home near the corner of W. Limits Road and Highway 12 in Lyndon Station.

No one else was home at the time of the fire, but family members rushed over to assist. Madden's older brother broke the bedroom window and tried to pull him out to save him, but were unsuccessful.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

