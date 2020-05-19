Man facing charges in Stevens Point hate-crime incident

The Stevens Point Police Department says one person is in custody following a hate crime.

Police responded to a call of a disturbance at a grocery store. It was reported customers were confronted by a man and were called names and harassed for wearing masks because of their race.

Police say members of the Hmong and Asian community have witnessed an increase of harassment since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our community will not tolerate disparaging behavior and harassment. The Stevens Point Police Department strongly encourages anyone who may have experienced this type of criminal behavior to contact law enforcement immediately,” a Facebook post Tuesday morning stated.

The suspect is facing a charge with a hate crime enhancer. His name has not been released.

