Man, dog rescued after canoe capsizes on Wisconsin River near Tomahawk

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department said a 34-year-old man was rescued Sunday morning after his canoe capsized on the Wisconsin River.

The man called 911 just before 8:30 a.m. to report he was trapped under the canoe north of Menard Island. It’s near County Rd A in the town of King east of Tomahawk.

Investigators said the canoe was caught in rocks. The man was in an area known for heavy rapids. The man's leg was stuck.

Using GPS technology dispatchers were able to pin point the man’s location. They said it took some time to reach him due to very shallow water conditions in some areas which required firefighters to abandon their boats and walk to the patient’s location. They walked more than 5 miles up the stream from the nearest landing point. A dispatcher kept the man online for over an hour until responders were able to reach him.

Once emergency personnel reached the victim it took around 20 minutes to free him. Firefighters used a life jacket to then float the man down the river to deeper water where fire, civilian volunteers and sheriff boats were waiting, he was brought south to County Road A where he was removed from the water to a waiting ambulance. Investigators said the rescue took two hours.

The man’s dog remained on top of the canoe during the incident and also was brought to safety by deputies.

The canoe is still stuck out there and cannot be removed until the water levels return to normal.

The man taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.