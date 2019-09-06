Man convicted of putting puppies in garbage can

The 56-year-old Marshfield man arrested after police found eight puppies in a garbage bag has pleaded no contest to intentionally abandoning animals.

Marshfield Police say they got a call, reporting the sound of kittens coming from a garbage can outside a home on the 800 block of East 4th Street in February.

When they arrived, they found eight newborn puppies inside. Police say they took the puppies to the Marshfield Area Pet Shelter. The puppies stayed at the shelter until they were old enough to be adopted.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

