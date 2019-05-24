Man convicted in Closs homicides, kidnapping to be sentenced

Jayme Closs' relatives spent three months agonizing over the Wisconsin teenager's whereabouts before she escaped from the man who'd gunned down her parents and imprisoned her in a remote cabin.

On Friday, they'll spend a few hours facing Jake Patterson one more time in a courtroom, as he's sentenced for killing Jayme's parents and kidnapping the 13-year-old girl, wrapping up one chapter of a crime that gripped the nation.

Patterson, 21, will be sentenced in a Barron County court in northern Wisconsin after pleading guilty last month to two counts of intentional homicide and a count of kidnapping.

Patterson, authorities say, shot and killed James and Denise Closs early October 15 at their home outside Barron with the intent of kidnapping their only daughter, whom he'd noticed by chance just days earlier at a bus stop.

He dragged the girl from the bloody crime scene into his car's trunk and drove off, setting off a massive search.

Authorities say he held Jayme captive in his cabin some 65 miles to the north until January 10, when the middle-schooler escaped and flagged down a woman walking a dog.

She is now living with an aunt and uncle, and has only recently appeared at public events celebrating her.

Her relatives will face Patterson in court Friday, where a sentencing hearing is expected to start at 1:30 p.m. and last several hours.