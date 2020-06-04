Man convicted in Athens 1987 kidnapping returns to prison at own request

The Athens man convicted in a 1987 kidnapping will continue to serve time in prison at his own request.

Chris Jacobs, 53, was released from prison on Feb. 4 after completing his sentence. He was taken into custody in Marathon County on the same day. On June 2, Jacobs was transferred back to prison.

Marathon County Jail Administrator Sandra La Du explained by email Jacobs made it clear to the Department of Corrections that he was not interested in participating in parole. He refused to sign or acknowledge his rules, didn't want to meet with probation representative, and said that instead he wished to return to prison to serve out the remainder of his time.

NewsChannel 7 has contacted the DOC to verify how much time Jacobs will spend on parole.

La Du said while in the Marathon County Jail, he had a good rapport with one of the Corporals and was able to be held without any incident.

“While he was not held in general population due to his own decisions, he was nonetheless non-violent and properly communicated with jail staff,” she explained.

On July 4, 1987, Clarence Kunz, 76; his sisters-- Irene, 81 and Marie, 72 and their nephew, Randy, 30, were found dead in their farm house near Athens. Investigators said Kenneth and Randy's mother, 70-year-old Helen Kunz was missing.

Nine months later, her skeletal remains were found about 19 miles from the Kunz's home.

Jacobs, then 22, was arrested in late January 1988, but was released from custody just days later. Then in August 1988, Jacobs is charged with five counts of party to murder. Jacobs was charged after investigators learned he had purchased some cars from the Kunzs.

Prosecutors believe Jacobs saw a large amount of money in the home when he went to pick up the vehicle's title. They believed robbery was the motive for the murders.

His arrest started one of Marathon County's longest investigations.

Jacobs was acquitted of five counts of murder in October 1989. Four years later, Jacobs found himself facing new charges-- One day before the statute of limitations was scheduled to expire in 1993. The new charges were based on new testimony from Jacobs ex-girlfriend who said he confessed to the murders and kidnapping.

Jacobs was sentenced to 31 years in prison that August. Jacobs withdrew from parole consideration in February 2006 and never had a parole hearing. Last year, a DOC spokesperson explained to NewsChannel 7 Jacobs would remain on extended supervision until 2029. It’s unclear if that date has changed.

NewsChannel 7 will update this article when the DOC confirms the length of Jacobs parole

