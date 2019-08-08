Man accused of 'upskirting' in Price County

The 24-year-old Park Falls man accused of photographing a woman without her knowledge is charged with stalking and attempted invasion of privacy.

Storm Waltenberg is free on a $5,000 signature bond.

An investigation began June 21 after the alleged victim said she believed Waltenberg attempted to take a photo up her dress while pretending to tie his shoe.

Investigators said they recovered 18 photos of the woman taken on multiple days, including one shot at an angle up her dress.

Waltenberg told police he was investigating the woman as he believed she wasn’t doing a good job at work.

A future court date has been scheduled for Aug. 29.

