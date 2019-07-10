Man charged with impersonating cop at Rib Mountain Walmart

A 32-year-old man has been ordered to stay out of Walmart in Rib Mountain following an incident June 20.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the store around 2 p.m. that day for the report of an upset man in the electronics department.

According to court documents, Joseph Patterson was causing a disturbance. An employee reported Patterson was wearing bullet proof vest, had a badge and a holstered gun. He reportedly pulled out the badge and yelled he ‘wanted his s*** back’.

When deputies arrived Patterson was exiting the store. He was detained.

Deputies say the employee said Patterson came to the electronics section looking for a phone. He reportedly said he had been working for 14 hours and couldn’t be monitored. The employee perceived Patterson's tone and attire as working for law enforcement. Patterson said he needed a phone with a SIM card slot. The employee sold Patterson a phone he believed had a SIM card slot.

Patterson later returned to the store and threw the phone on the counter because it did not have a SIM card slot, according to the employee. Court document state a manager then became involved.

Patterson was quoted as saying ‘We can settle this right now’ as he displayed the badge.

Patterson is charged with impersonating peace officer. He’s free on a $500 signature bond.