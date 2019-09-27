Man charged with 4 felonies, accused of attacking women and teenager near downtown Madison

A 26-year-old man was charged with four felonies and three misdemeanors after Madison police said he attacked several women and a 13-year-old girl over the course of five days.

Luis Ruiz-Ugalde appeared in Dane County Circuit Court for the first time on Friday, Sept. 27. Cash bond was set at $100,000 and is prohibited from contacting the victims.

According to the Madison Police Department, the first incident occurred on Sept. 17 around 5:30 a.m on Howard Place. Investigators said a woman woke up, saw Ruiz-Ugalde in her apartment and screamed. Police initially believe her scream stopped an attempted burglary, but on Wednesday, Koval said he believes she stopped a sexual assault.

According to the criminal complaint, the second incident occurred on Sept. 20 on the 400 block of S. Paterson St. after Ruiz-Ugalde approached a woman from behind and groped her.

The third incident occurred on a Madison Metro bus on Sept. 22. A 13-year-old was traveling on East Washington Avenue to the East Side. Authorities said Ruiz-Ugalde groped her repeatedly. Authorities said one of the girl's classmates took a photo of him on the bus and shared it with police.

A fourth incident happened later that day at 9:45 p.m. near the 100 to 500 block of East Main Street. Madison Police Chief Koval said Ruiz-Ugalde followed the victim and she turned around to ask him if he was following her. Koval said that's when he lunged at her, she screamed and Ruiz-Ugalde ran away.

According to the criminal complaint, officers arrived at the homeless day resource shelter on Sept. 22 and asked a staff member if there was anyone new within the last month that matched the suspect's description. The staff member gave officers Ruiz-Ugalde's name.

Court documents state after officers ran his name through a database, the found a booking photo for him and compared it to a photo taken of Ruiz-Ugalde on the bus. Detectives said it appeared to be the same person. He was arrested on Monday.

Ruiz-Ugalde was charged Friday on the following counts: Second Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, Attempted Second Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, Lewd. Lascivious Behavior-Exposure, Burglary into a Dwelling with a Person Present, Fourth Degree Sexual Assault, Attempted Second Degree Sexual Assault/Use of Force, and Battery.

A judge will determine if there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial on Oct. 3 at a preliminary hearing.

If convicted on all the charges, he could face up to nearly 98 years in prison.