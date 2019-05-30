Man charged in Pyro stabbing found not competent, ordered to treatment

A man accused of stabbing Green Bay K-9 Pyro has been found incompetent to stand trial at this time, according to online court records.

Sai Vang appeared in Brown County Court Thursday for an evidentiary hearing. A competency report was presented before the court, and the judge granted an order of commitment for treatment.

The court set a hearing for Aug. 27. At that time, the judge will determine whether Sai Vang is competent to stand trial or if his case needs to be further delayed.

Sai, 30, is charged with one felony and two misdemeanors stemming from the April 7 incident in the 1300 block of Western Avenue. A criminal complaint states that Sai Vang called 911 and said that "he was going to shoot his dad with a 9 mm handgun."

Responding officers were informed that Sai Vang is schizophrenic. A lieutenant spoke with Sai as officers approached the address. The lieutenant said Sai threatened to shoot police.

The complaint states that Sai Vang refused orders to comply with arrest. K-9 Pyro was deployed and given a command to bite

Pyro ran toward Sai and jumped on him. It appeared Pyro bit Sai on the upper left arm or shoulder. An officer said he saw Sai spin counterclockwise. Sai removed the black-handled weapon from his waistband. It was a "large boning-style knife."

One officer described the blade on Sai's knife to be about five inches long. There was blood at the three-inch mark after he stabbed Pyro.

Police used a Taser on Sai Vang and Pyro let go. Sai Vang was taken into custody.

Pyro suffered massive blood loss and had surgeries to repair wounds to his neck, carotid artery, and esophagus. The next day, he had another surgery to repair a flipped stomach.

Pyro made a quick recovery and returned to work with the Green Bay Police Department.

CLICK HERE for Pyro's first public appearance after the stabbing.

Sai Vang's bond continues at $10,000 as he receives treatment.