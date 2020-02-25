Man arrested in Stevens Point for ongoing death investigation in Rhinelander

A man was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with an ongoing death investigation in Rhinelander.

According to a news release from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, Dalton U. Kampf, 23, of Stevens Point, was arrested at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday as a result of the ongoing investigation in the death of Shauna M. Sarkauskas, 25, of Rhinelander on Aug. 27, 2019.

Kampf was booked into the Oneida County Jail for first degree reckless homicide by manufacture/distribution/delivery of controlled substance and a probation hold.