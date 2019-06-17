Woman run over by burglary suspect in Calumet County

A man has been arrested on an OWI injury charge after running over a woman in Calumet County.

At about 3:30 a.m., the Calumet County Sheriff's Office was called to the 5600 block of Irish Road in the Town of Rantoul. A 34-year-old woman had been struck by a vehicle.

Earlier, the woman, who lives at the house with her parents, heard noises outside and went out to investigate. The family believes someone broke into their garage a few weeks ago, and they thought it was happening again.

Their instincts were correct. The sheriff's office says the suspect entered the family's garage. The woman confronted him at a his vehicle, which he had parked across the road. The man ran her over before fleeing the scene, investigators say.

"She went out to talk to whoever it was and the vehicle started up and she tried to stop the vehicle, and the suspect ran over the victim with the vehicle," says Sheriff Mark Wiegert.

The woman was airlifted to a Neenah hospital with critical injuries.

"She is in critical but stable condition right now. We haven't been able to talk to her just yet," Wiegert says.

The suspect's vehicle was found in a ditch about a mile away. The driver was still inside. He was taken to a hospital for minor injuries then booked into the Calumet County Jail.

The sheriff's office is recommending charges of OWI Causing Injury and Burglary.

Wiegert urges people to contact them before investigating a potentially dangerous situation.

"If you hear or see anything suspicious, call 911. Let our deputies respond and check on that. Don't take matters into your own hands," Wiegert says.

No names were released.