Man arrested after girlfriend shot in Waupaca

MGN
Posted:

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman was airlifted to a Neenah hospital Monday night after she was shot at a home in Waupaca, police say.

The woman was found in the home with a gunshot wound. Her condition is unknown.

At about 10:43 p.m., officers received a call from a man who said he shot his girlfriend.

Officers spotted the man's vehicle north of the city of Waupaca. There was a chase and a short standoff.

The man was taken into custody.

A handgun was recovered at the scene of the chase.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. They do not believe the public is in danger.

No names were released.

Read the original version of this article at www.wbay.com.

 