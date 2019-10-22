Man accused of stealing cash offerings from Clark County church

A 20-year-old man was arrested and is facing criminal charges in Clark County for breaking into a church and still church offerings totaling more than $300.

An investigation began Oct. 16 after a motorist reported seeing the same man walking on Highway 73 several times throughout the day. The motorist told investigators he found empty church offering envelopes in the spot the man had been.

On Oct. 17, the reporting party called authorities again saying the man was back in the area. The man, identified as Alvin Emfinger, 20, was located. According to court documents, Emfinger said he lived in Stevens Point, but got in a fight and then hitch hiked to Clark County. There, he’s accused of going into an unlocked church and taking offering envelopes containing money.

He’s also accused of stealing a bottle of liquor from a trucking company shop. The owner of the shop warned police the bottle of alcohol was very old so if anyone drank it, ‘they either got really drunk or really sick’.

Emfinger remains the Clark County Jail on $1,000 cash bond. He’s expected to be formally charged Nov. 26 with burglary.

