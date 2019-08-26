Man accused of luring girl to apartment with dog, charged with sexual assault

A 63-year-old Wausau man accused of molesting an 11-year-old girl remains in jail on $25,000 cash bond.

Investigators said the alleged victim said Khamphone Silapheth asked if she could watch his dog. The girl went to the man's home. She said that's when Silapheth kissed her and inappropriately touched her.

He's charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child.

During a interview with police, Silapheth said he only hugged the girl.

A hearing will be held Sept. 3 to determine if he can afford an attorney, or if one will be appointed.