Man accused of leaving cat and dog without food or water for 8 days

A 36-year-old Wisconsin Rapids man is facing criminal charges after he's accused of leaving his cat and dog in his apartment for eight days while he was out of town.

Joel Johnson is facing 10 criminal counts. His most serious charges are bail jumping, but his misdemeanor counts include intentionally mistreating animals.

According to court documents, an investigation began Dec. 14 after Nekoosa Police responded to an apartment for the report of a dog howling for several hours.

The property manager said the renter had been evicted and had four days to be out of the apartment.

Court documents state, inside was the cat and dog. There was no food or water and urine and feces were on the floor.

Police made contact with the tenant, identified by them as Johnson. He reportedly said he’d been out of town for eight days for a funeral.

He’s expected to be formally charged April 13.