Man accused of killing Girl Scouts, scout mom asks for trial be moved

The man accused of a hit-and-run crash which killed three Girl Scouts and a mother in Lake Hallie is asking for his trial to be moved to another county.

According to court documents filed last week in Chippewa County, legal counsel for Colton Treu argue their client cannot get a fair trial in Chippewa County.

The district attorney's office has responded by saying that if an impartial jury cannot be found that a jury from outside the county be selected and request the trial still be held in Chippewa County.

A motion hearing on the request for a change of venue is scheduled for Friday.

Treu is accused of huffing before driving and killing 9-year-old Jayna Kelley, 10-year-old Autumn Helgeson, and 10-year-old Haylee Hickle, as well as Haylee's mother, Sara Jo Schneider, back in November 2018.