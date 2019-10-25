Wisconsin Rapids man, 77, arrested in child-sex sting

Bond has been set at $100,00 for a 77-year-old man accused of attempting to meet a someone he believed was a 15-year-old girl.

The girl was an undercover officer. The suspect, Robert Schultz, of Wisconsin Rapids, is charged with using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.

According to a news release, Schultz sent messages requesting to meet at a park in Wisconsin Rapids. Officers arrested Schultz when he arrived at the park.

Schultz was arrested Oct. 24.

Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin Rapids Police Department, Grand Rapids Police Department and Port Edwards Police Department all assisted in either the investigation or arrest.