Mall shooting in San Francisco leaves two people injured

Police say that a shooting which took place at a mall in the San Francisco area was not a random attack and may have involved two separate shooters.

According to the CBS affiliate in San Diego news station, KPIX, the shooting happen Tuesday afternoon and prompted a massive police response from stations all across the San Francisco area. A nearby transit station was also shut down due to police response, causing major delays.

Two victims were taken to a local hospital after both suffering gunshot wounds to the legs. There has been no update on their current condition.

Police officials are still in search of the potential suspects.