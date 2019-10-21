Malarkey's Pub to put up more signs about drinking

Malarkey's Pub in downtown Wausau is going to be putting up more signs to make sure you know the rules about drinking on the 400 block. That's because it was flagged for sveral notable incidents by Wausau police in August.

Malarkey's owners had to explain those incidents to the public health and safety committee Monday (10/21).

According to the city, the restaurant and bar was given seven demerits totaling 150 points. The owners say those demerits were for incidents outside of their control, specifically tourists who did not know city ordinances, during a busy weekend.