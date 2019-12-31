Making your 2020 New Year's resolution last

Many of you may be figuring out your New Year’s resolution right now, but keeping them can be tough.

Patrick Somsen says you should plan to take action if you want a goal (WSAW Photo).

Newschannel 7 went downtown to see what goals people in Wausau are setting and then ask a wellness expert what it takes to commit to them for the whole year.

"My new year’s resolution is to keep my room clean, and not messy" "okay!" "And to have everything organized!" said JT Michlig.

People in Wausau have some lofty goals for 2020.

"To get financially stable and help other people out in times of need," said Chris Pollack.

"I'd like to get healthier this year, I've had a lot of health problems, had both hips replaced, have some back issues, had to have an injection this morning, so just to get healthier this year," said John Stott.

Others don't believe the hype of a resolution.

"We don't make New Year’s resolutions, we just figure, we have goals in life, and we're going to achieve those goals in life, and after that it's just year by year we'll decide what we need to do to get it done," Patrick Miner.

Whether you make resolutions or not, wellness expert Patrick Somsen says you can achieve any goal if you start small.

"First and foremost, you want to set a realistic goal, something that's achievable. So not too lofty of expectations, you don't want to set yourself up for failure right off the bat," said Patrick Somsen, a wellness specialist at Aspirus.

Action is better especially when it comes to resolutions that involve dieting and exercise.

"You want to make sure that they are action-based, so something that is measurable, something that you can complete. Maybe a person wants to see some weight loss, but that in itself isn't an action, whereas exercising 10 minutes, 3 days per week is an action," he said.

If do you plan to exercise more, choose an activity you actually like doing.

"The best form of exercise is the one you enjoy the most, because you're more likely to do it again. If you’re like, ‘I don’t know how much longer I can do this,’ then you’re kind of setting yourself up for failure,” he said.