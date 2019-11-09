Crafting empty bowls ahead of fundraiser

People in Wausau got their hands dirty building pottery Saturday at the Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area.

The club hosted a build day for The Neighbor's Place food pantry ahead of their Empty Bowls fundraiser. Empty Bowls has raised more than $100,000 to fight hunger in Marathon County since it started in 2008.

"Some of our families are some of their clients, and we know that hunger is a huge need in our community, so however we can help support their efforts to make sure no families are hungry, especially as we head into the holiday season, is really, really important to the Boys and Girls Club," said Chief Operating Officer Kim Larsen.

The club has pottery wheels for clay throwing and a kiln which they offered up for the event.

“We are super excited to help make their fundraiser a success,” Larsen said.

Empty Bowls aims to make people think about what hunger looks like in the community.

"It's an awareness of hunger, that there's always somebody with an empty bowl in your community. And you may not know it, but there is somebody with an empty bowl. So it's a matter of, the bowl is symbolic," said Neighbor’s Place food pantry and food bank Director Kathy Rubino.

“We serve about 100 families a day, so that’s the numbers that we’re seeing. It’s increasing constantly,” she said.

At Empty Bowls on November 23, guests can donate $12 to eat soup from one of 45 local restaurants donating food and get to keep one of the handmade bowls. This year, The Neighbor’s Place is hoping to raise $40,000 for the food pantry.