Make a Wish kid gets to meet Aaron Rodgers

The Make-A-Wish Foundation and Aaron Rodgers give one lucky fan the time of his life.

When he was very young, Charlie Cissel was diagnosed with Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia, a rare lung disease. Charlie loves the color yellow, and everything associated with it. That's partly why he fell in love with the Green Bay Packers.

That's when Make-A-Wish came into play. Due to his condition, Charlie must spend a lot of his time in the hospital. However, with a special permission from his doctor, Charlie's wish to see Lambeau Field and meet Aaron Rodgers came true.

Charlie's mother, Shari says the trip has been an amazing experience and happy that Make-A-Wish brought they entire family, including Charlie's brother and sister.

The experience is not over though for Charlie and his family. This Sunday (9/15), Charlie gets to be on the field during player warm-ups, before the big game.