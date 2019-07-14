Make-A-Wish Wisconsin surprises 9-year-old Wausau resident

On Sunday the Make-A-Wish Wisconsin Chapter surprised 9-years-old, Claire Hornby, with a weeklong vacation to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. This will be her first visit to the entertainment complex and a wish come.

“This is great because it gives us a break from the hospital,” explained Claire’s Mother, Kristen Hornby, who helped plan the surprise for Claire. “The Make-A-Wish staff really took the time to talk to Claire and figure out what she might want.”

Claire is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor and has spent countless hours in the hospital. The Make-A-Wish Wisconsin Chapter partnered with Chalkfest Wausau on the 400 Block to coordinate the surprise.

“I was surprised and didn’t know what everyone was doing,” said Claire.

At 11:30 a.m. Claire and her Mom arrived at Chalkfest to be greeted by hundreds of Wausau residents. As they were escorted to the center of the 400 Block, Claire discovered that the featured artist for this year’s event created a portrait resembling her.

“It’s overwhelming compared to a normal Chalkfest but we feel really blessed to have this support and to have all of these people show up to be with us today,” added Kristen.

Make-A-Wish Wisconsin is celebrating their 35th anniversary this year. More than 402 wishes have been granted since their inception. Claire and her family will leave this upcoming Wednesday for their trip.

The NewsChannel 7 family wishes them safe travels and a strong recovery for 9-year-old Claire.