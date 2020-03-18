Make-A-Wish Wisconsin forced to postpone 55 wishes

Make-A-Wish Wisconsin has announced they’ve made the difficult decision to postpone all wish travel, as well as wish kid participation in all activities and events related to Make-A-Wish that involve large gatherings (e.g. large scale wish granting events, theme parks, etc.) until further notice.

According to a news release, the health and safety of all Make-A-Wish Wisconsin constituents, including wish families and partners is the reason.

Make-A-Wish Wisconsin has postponed 55 of the current 420 pending wishes across the state. Nationwide, 970 wishes were immediately impacted with 30 more wishes estimated to be postponed each day.

