Majority of absentee ballots received for Tuesday's 7th Congressional Special Election

Polls around north central Wisconsin are set to open Tuesday morning, but municipalities were preparing Monday to ensure voters could stay safe and healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 7th Congressional Special Election will be the third election for the area in 2020. It is a very simple election, with only one race on the ballot. Republican Tom Tiffany and democrat Tricia Zunker are hoping to win enough votes to take over Sean Duffy's seat after he resigned last year.

Despite only one race, Wausau City Clerk Leslie Kremer said she expects about the same turnout from voters as the April election, which was about 48%.

The April election was the first to take place during the coronavirus pandemic. Kremer said a lot of what they did for that election will be in place Tuesday to keep in-person voters safe. Those measures include sneeze guards in front of poll workers, masks given to poll workers, hand sanitizing stations and sanitizer placed at all tables, and voting booths spaced out to distance voters.

"We will have the National Guard, again, helping us enforce social distancing," she said. "You know, trying to keep 10 voters tops in the voting locations, and yeah, just trying to keep everyone safe and healthy."

Kremer said this time around, they did not have any issues getting poll workers to want to help.

"One of the good things that came out of April is that you know, we put a lot of thought into how to keep people safe and healthy and our poll workers saw that," she explained. "So, a lot of them called us and said, you know, I think you did a great job and I'm willing to come and work for May."

As for absentee, she said they issued 7,781 ballots and received back about 75% so far. She said there have been a few mistakes on absentee envelopes, but they caught them in time so voters can make the necessary corrections.

Kremer also mentioned that some voters are getting text messages or emails saying the clerk's office has not received their absentee ballot. She stated she is not sure where that's coming from, but it is not from the clerk's office. Absentee voters can check myvote.gov to see the status of their absentee ballot.

