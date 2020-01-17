Major upgrades coming to Marathon County dispatch center

The Marathon County 911 dispatch center is adding four new positions to increase their total number of dispatchers to twelve. A number of other technical upgrades include the transition to 911 Next Generation and the addition of a radio console which will open up a second radio channel to law enforcement and first responders in the county.

Dispatcher at work in Marathon County dispatch center, Jan. 17, 2020 (WSAW Photo)

The center is in the process of being remodeled with new consoles and equipment, with the current eight dispatchers set to move to a temporary location while the upgrades are completed.

The 911 Next Generation system will allow users to text 911 and send pictures and video.

Ultimately, the upgrades are designed to provide a more efficient system for safety across Marathon County, where dispatchers handle an average of 3,300 calls each month and about 170,000 calls a year.

"The end user, they should not notice any impact whatsoever through the transition or even when we're done," Marathon County Sheriff's communications captain Bill Millhausen noted. "What it will allow is when we're all fully up and running, we'll be able to answer more 911 calls at one time."

Millhausen said the goal is to complete the upgrades by April of this year.