Major roads in Wausau plan to reopen in next two weeks

The City of Wausau took full advantage of construction season this year but now it’s coming to an end.

According to the city’s Engineer, Allen Weslowski, several road construction projects will be completed on time despite the amount of rain received during summer and fall.

“The majority of the projects should be finishing up late this fall hopefully before the snow,” said Weslowski.

Weslowski says Townline Road will be the first major road to reopen by next Wednesday. Crews plan to finish paving the street by the end of the week and early next week they will spray the street and put up lighting.

Meanwhile, other projects that have delayed people’s commute are taking a little longer.

As a result of the construction on Thomas Street most drivers have added nearly 15 minutes onto their commute to get from one side of the Wausau to another. Thomas Street is expected to reopen in the next four weeks but there is still a lot of work to be done.

“Currently crews are finishing up the sidewalk and most of the curve and gutter has been poured,” added Weslowski. “We anticipate getting asphalt down early next week.”

First Avenue will also remain closed until the second week of November due to the amount of time it takes to lay concrete.

The city continues to ask drivers to remain patient and to not drive through any construction sites.