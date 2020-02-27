Major damage to boiler building after Wood Co. fire

A boiler building at a Wood County business was damaged Thursday night, after a fire.

According to the Richfield Rural Fire Department, crews were dispatched to SV Pallet on State Highway 80 in the town of Richfiled, south of Auburndale, at 2:21 p.m. Thursday for a boiler building on fire.

At the scene, crews said the 40' x 50' wood-framed structure with metal siding had flames and smoke coming from the roof peak.

Fire crews were able to put the fire out quickly, but it took a while to remove the metal from the roof to make sure it was out.

Investigators said no one was hurt and SV Pallet is expected to resume normal operations tomorrow.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, but investigators say it is not suspicious.

Investigators said there was major damage to the roof.