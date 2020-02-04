Maintaining your financial goals

We're now 35 days into 2020. How are you doing with your financial resolutions?

Anuj Nayar, a Financial Health Officer at LendingClub, spoke with NewsChannel 7's Holly Chilsen via satellite to share tips on avoiding the holiday financial hangover.

"There are millions of Americans still carrying debt," Nayar said, "not just this holiday season but the one before in '18."

LendingClub sent a survey to some of their customers. 81% of respondents had a financial health goal.

"If you're carrying high-interest credit card debt, you've basically taken out a personal loan. It's just a really bad one."

For more tips from Nayar can be seen by watching the video.