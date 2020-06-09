Maintaining health and nutrition while staying at home

The disruption to everyday life has impacted our mental and physical health. Focusing on one’s health is more important than ever, and now is the right time to evaluate and improve your diet and learn more about what vitamins and supplements are needed and where to get them.

A new survey conducted by Life Extension reveals 39% of American supplement takers are motivated to take vitamins because they believe their diet is lacking and vitamins and/or supplements help them make up for it, but while nearly 92% of the users believe the ingredients are important when purchasing, 42% don’t research the ingredients when considering which product to choose. Additionally, many respondents 74% are concerned the benefits of supplements are not backed by trustworthy research.

On Tuesday, registered dietitian Maya Feller joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to share tips to help Americans live their healthiest lives, including supplement recommendations for specific deficiencies.

“The best ways to get your nutrients from food is to really look to foods that are in whole or minimally processed form. So, things like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, with limited added sugars, salt and synthetic fat,” Feller explained. “It’s going to give your body a plethora of access to vitamins and minerals.”

If you aren’t eating those foods, Feller said it’s important to fill those nutrient gaps. That’s when you can introduce supplements.

“When we’re thinking about supplementation, safe supplementation is key.”

She said people can learn if a nutrient or supplement is right for them by is to get a lab test done.

“They can go to lifeextension.com and request a lab panel right there. They can then take that result back to a Life Extension wellness expert, or they can take it to their primary care provider or dietician,” Feller explained. “That way the supplementation can really be individualized, so that people are taking the correct dosage at the right frequency in intervals over the right period of time.”