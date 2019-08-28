Mailed survey aims to address medication use and abuse in Marathon County

Medication misuse and abuse is a problem that we're continuing to tackle here at home.

That's why the Alcohol and Other Drugs Partnership in Marathon Country is working to gather data that will address issues surrounding medication.

"When it comes to substances of abuse, we really have to look at multiple different areas. One of the most accessible, is medications," said Melissa Moore, prevention specialist at the Marathon County Health Department.

Many of us have prescription drugs in our medicine cabinets. They're legal until they're not used as prescribed.

"This idea that because this comes from a health care provider, because it's something that's FDA-approved, it may be safer. And the reality is, when we misuse medication, it can be just as dangerous as its illicit cousins," Moore added.

If you checked your mailbox in the past week, you were maybe one of 2,900 people in Marathon County to receive the 2019 Marathon County Medication Assessment Questionnaire. It's a survey used to track things like medication use and accessibility to disposal locations.

"So we compare to other community assessments that take place in our area, but we also gather things like prevalence of use, looking at perception of risk, whether they're seen as more risky than illicit drug use, perception of availability, where do people get medications to abuse if they're looking to abuse them, whether its family members and friends or physicians, for example," said Moore.

Another key component of the survey is diversion.

"To see if people are using medication drop boxes, they know where they are, if it's their primary way to dispose of medications safely."

The surveys are mailed out every other year. They're sent at random, in an effort to reach people of all backgrounds, ages and ethnicities. The completed surveys are then mailed to UW-River Falls to be analyzed.

"When we look at our outreach to health care providers and local pharmacies and other partners that can help in the promotion of this, we really want to make sure that our information is targeted based on the feedback from the surveys," Moore explained.

Researchers hope the data helps tackle a growing problem of drug abuse.

"Without that, we're not going to be able to continue to address this issue in our community."

The AOD Partnership's survey is also supported by the Aspirus Health Foundation.

If you did receive the survey, it has to be returned by September 16.

The survey results are expected to be completed in December and released by early 2020.