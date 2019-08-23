Madison police not ruling out threat to public after killing

Madison police investigating the city's first homicide of the year say they cannot discount a continued threat to the public.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office says 30-year-old Amanda Woods, of Madison, died Friday from "homicidal sharp force related trauma." Police spokesman Joel DeSpain says because investigators don't know whether she knew her attacker "there is some danger to the community right now."

DeSpain says Woods had left a party just before 4 a.m. at an apartment in the Worthington Park neighborhood on the east side of the city. Her friends went looking for her when she didn't return. DeSpain says 20 minutes passed between the time Woods left the apartment and police were called.

Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the Woods was pronounced dead at the scene.