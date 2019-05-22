Madison music store owners push for music education funding in D.C.

The owners of Full Compass, a Madison-based company specializing in audio, video and music products, met with federal lawmakers in Washington, D.C. today to stress why it's important to fund music education for kids.

It's a trip they've made more than a dozen times.

"I have discovered there are more kids that stay in school if they learn music or art or dance, because it just makes them glow."

Susan Lipp and her husband Jonathan are part of the National Association of Music Merchants, which flew in members from across the country to tell Congress why they need to fully fund music and education programs in schools.

The Lipps say it's important for all students to have access to music and art education because it gives them a more well-rounded education that sets them up to be successful later on in life.

"We know they stay in school, we know they're involved in less crime, we know they go to college and we know they do better in life in general. And for the United States to compete in the future, we need the smartest people possible," Jonathan Lipp said.

The Lipps met with ten lawmakers and their staff during their time on Capitol