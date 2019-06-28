Madison baker wows the internet with detailed cookie designs

From birthday parties, to weddings, to baby showers Samantha Burton bakes and decorates incredibly detailed cookies from her apartment in Madison.

Burton has spent about four years perfecting her secret recipe and practicing her detailed designs. Eventually she decided to turn our love for the art into a side hustle.

"I just kept finding occasions to make cookies and eventually someone said hey can I buy cookies from you? And it just spiraled from there,” Burton said.

She has built her small business called “The Missing Pastry” on Facebook and Instagram and has gained a following of people who are mesmerized by her work.

She said it’s taken her thousands of hours of practice to perfect the techniques she uses to make her cookie designs.

"I really like detail work, that's my favorite,” Burton said.

She’s so dedicated to her work she turned the spare bedroom in her apartment into a “cookie lab,” an entire room decorated to her designs.

"It was actually my fiancé Brandon's idea. I think he was sick of me taking over the rest of the apartment with all of my stuff,” Burton said.

The beautiful designs can cost up to $5 a cookie, depending on how bit it is and how intricate the design is.

