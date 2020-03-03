Employees tied up during restaurant robbery, Madison police say

Employees at a West Side restaurant were closing up for the night when they were ordered to the ground, and tied up during an armed robbery Monday night, says police.

Officers responded to Gloria’s Mexican Restaurant on Junction Road at 9:48 p.m. Monday.

Five employees were closing up for the night after 9 p.m. when they said three people wearing masks entered and ordered them to the ground.

Police said the robbers were armed with guns and tied the victims up as they took the workers’ personal items.

The suspects took off with other items from the restaurant and a K9 tracked them to a nearby vehicle, according to police.

Neighboring business owners say the news has them thinking about upgrading their security systems.

"It's really surprising for us, it made me think about security in our own place, because it can happen to anybody," Dr. Kamen Blau with

Apex Chiropractic said. "It's just three businesses down the road from us, so that's not very far, it's pretty scary."

There were no customers inside the restaurant during the robbery. Police said one of the workers had a slight injury during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

