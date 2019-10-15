Madison Curd Nerd beats out 900 applicants for coveted EatStreet position

EatStreet has a squeaky, new employee who loves all things related to cheese curds.

Chris Attaway was named EatStreet's Curd Nerd on Oct. 15, 2019. Courtesy: EatStreet

On Tuesday, they named their Curd Nerd as Chris Attaway of Madison at the Great Dane Pub and Brewing Company in downtown Madison.

According to EatStreet, 900 applicants hoped to fill the role, but Attaway's enthusiasm for all things curd helped her win.

“Honestly, I’ve been preparing for this position all my life,” Attaway said. “This, frankly, may be the most important job in Wisconsin – or at least the coolest – and I definitely won’t disappoint. This is a calling from the curds that I’m ready to answer.”

Attaway launched Epicurean Chronicles after moving to Madison. IT started as a blog chronicling food adventures in Wisconsin and evolved into a digital media and marketing agency specializing in social media, experiential marketing, and events focused on food, beverage, and hospitality.

During the Curd Campaign, Attaway will take over EatStreet’s social channels to share statewide curd reviews.

“Look, all I can say is it’s going to be worth following the campaign trail – the greasy, squeaky and cheese-filled trail. From taste tests to random pop-up curd parties and dairy farm tours, we’re going to have some serious fun meeting fellow curd nerds statewide,” said Attaway.

Attaway and the EatStreet Curd Campaign will hit the road beginning Wednesday for a ten-day tour. All of Attaway's expenses will be paid, plus $1,000 for her time and all the cheese curds she can eat.

“We won’t say our Curd Nerd is doing Wisconsin’s most important job – but we won’t not say that, either,” said Matt Howard, EatStreet’s CEO and co-founder. “Chris is a great hire, and we can’t wait to watch her make the position her own, but honestly we’re just really interested to see how many curds she’s going to eat in two weeks.”