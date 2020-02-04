Macy’s to close national headquarters in Cincinnati, source says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Macy’s is closing their national headquarters located downtown, a source said.

According to the source, the closing will impact 500 jobs.

Macy’s Fountain Place location, just blocks away from the retailer’s national headquarters, closed its doors two years ago.

Last month, Macy’s announced its department store at Northgate Mall is closing. There was no set date for the closing announced.

The department store chain will have four remaining locations in the Cincinnati region: Kenwood, Anderson Township, Tri-County and Florence, plus a furniture store in Kenwood.

This timeline explains how Macy’s became headquartered in Cincinnati:

- 1851: R.H. Macy creates “Macy’s” in New York City as a dry goods store. The store’s original trademark emblem was a rooster, but Macy replaced it with a red star.

- 1929: A company called “Federated” is founded by Xavier Warren in Columbus, Ohio as a department store holding company for Lazarus, Shillito’s, Abraham & Straus, and William Filene’s Sons of Boston.

- 1945: Federated moves its corporate headquarters to Cincinnati.

- 1992: Macy’s declares bankruptcy.

- 1994: Federated buys Macy’s. Federated, which operated hundreds of stores across 37 states, becomes the largest department store retailer in America.

- 2007: Federated changes its corporate name to Macy’s, Inc.

Macy’s announced it would shutter 100 stores in August of 2016. A large number of those stores closed in 2017.

The department store has struggled in recent years as many consumers have shifted their shopping online to retail giant Amazon.

