MLB to return July 1

After a tumultuous negotiation period, Major League Baseball is back. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred enacted his jurisdiction to impose a season.

The players and league quickly agreed on a timeline and health and safety guidelines.

All remaining issues have been resolved and Players are reporting to training camps. — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) June 24, 2020

The players will report to camp on July 1 with the regular season starting on July 23 or 24 and ending on Sept. 27.

"Major League Baseball is thrilled to announced that the 2020 season is on the horizon," Manfred said via a press release. "We have provided the Players Association with a schedule to play 60 games and are excited to provide our great fans with baseball again soon."

The season will be 60 games. Teams will play 40 games in their division and 20 games with their geographic counterpart.