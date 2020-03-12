MLB expected to suspend spring training

Updated: Thu 12:40 PM, Mar 12, 2020

NEW YORK (WSAW) -- According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, MLB is expected to suspend spring training after a conference call with team owners.

The suspension will likely begin in the coming days. A suspension will likely mean a delay in the beginning of the regular season as well.

An official announcement is expected soon.

 