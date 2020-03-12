MLB expected to suspend spring training

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, MLB is expected to suspend spring training after a conference call with team owners.

After a conference call among owners this afternoon, Major League Baseball is expected to suspend spring training. The league likely will delay the beginning of the regular season as well. At this point, it's a formality that ownership-level sources expect to happen. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 12, 2020

The suspension will likely begin in the coming days. A suspension will likely mean a delay in the beginning of the regular season as well.

An official announcement is expected soon.