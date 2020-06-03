MDA withdraws from Fall Ride, but event likely to be held

Despite an announcement from the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Tomahawk Main Street Inc. says they’re working on a plan to still make the annual Thunder Parade and Fall Ride happen.

The organization stated on Facebook they’ll make a formal announcement in the coming days about the event’s plan. The ride is typically held the second weekend in September.

A statement obtained by the Merrill Foto News from the MDA says, “With the uncertainty of what is to come with COVID-19 we simply cannot risk the responsibility of any illnesses for our guests, customers and MDA clients.”

Travel Wisconsin reports the event will bring in 40,000 people into the city.

The event is the largest fundraiser for the the Muscular Dystrophy Association in Wisconsin. It raises money for people suffering with ALS and other muscle debilitating diseases. Money would go toward equipment repairs, clinic visits and support groups for locals in need.

2020 would be the 39th year of the ride.