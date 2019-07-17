MCT stages dancing knights in 'Monty Python's Spamalot'

Nearly 45 years since the debut of "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," audiences around the world are still laughing at the misadventures of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, as interpreted by the legendary comedy troupe.

The cult classic gained even more of a following in 2004 with the opening of the Broadway musical "Monty Python's Spamalot." The hit show by Eric Idle and John Du Prez expands on the film, adding new pop culture references and surprises for fans who had memorized every frame of the film. A new production opens this weekend from Mosinee Community Theatre.

Cast members Kara Milkowski and Katie Minch (who will alternate performances as the "Lady of the Lake") as well as director Jocelyn Walters spoke with Sunrise 7's Sean Caldwell ahead of opening night.

"Monty Python's Spamalot" opens Thursday, July 18 at 7 p.m. at the Creske Center Auditorium in Mosinee. There are additional evening performances on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20, as well as a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, July 21. Admission is $15 for adults or $12 for students and seniors. Tickets are available online at showtix4u.com or by phone at 866-967-8167. Tickets will also be available at the door.