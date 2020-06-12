MCDEVCO announces $50,000 grant for small businesses

Small businesses continue to struggle in the wake of COVID-19. But in Marathon County, help is on the way for many of them.

MCDEVCO in Wausau, Wisconsin, on June 12, 2020. (WSAW)

MCDEVCO announced today a new $50,000 grant program for small businesses across the county.

"These funds will be distributed to 50 small businesses throughout Marathon County in $1,000 grant increments,: said Vicki Resech, executive director of MCDEVCO.

The money comes from donations from Incrediblebank, Inter City Bank, and the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin.

The grant is aimed at helping micro-businesses with ten employees or less.

"These loans help them stay afloat,” said Mayor Katie Rosenberg of Wausau. “They're able to cover some of their expenses that maybe they wouldn't have, and they don't have to pay it back, which is super important."

Any business that may qualify can apply for the grant on MCDEVCO’S website or by giving them a call.