MAKING A MURDERER: Avery attorney announces $100K reward for "real killer"

Steven Avery enters a court hearing in Manitowoc County in 2006

Steven Avery's attorney says a $100,000 reward is being offered for "the arrest and conviction of the real killer of Teresa Halbach."

Kathleen Zellner tweeted the reward information Monday morning after teasing a "big announcement" was coming in the Steven Avery case.

Zellner says the reward is being offered by a "concerned citizen."

A tip number is set up at 630-847-3733.

Steven Avery is serving life in prison for the 2005 murder of Halbach, a photographer called to the Avery salvage yard to take pictures of a vehicle for sale. Investigators say they found bone and clothing fragments in Avery's burn pit. He was convicted of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide at a 2007 jury trial.

The case is the subject of Netflix docu-series "Making A Murderer."

Zellner argues that remains found at a Manitowoc County gravel pit belonged to Teresa Halbach, and that would undermine the prosecution's argument that Halbach was killed and her remains were destroyed on Avery's property on Oct. 31, 2005.

The state handed the gravel pit bones over to the Halbach family in 2011.

Zellner says the State of Wisconsin violated Youngblood v. Arizona when it returned the bones to the Halbach family but failed to inform Steven Avery about it.

The state said tests on the bones were inconclusive whether they were human or animal bones. Zellner countered, arguing, "The State cannot credibly argue that it returned animal bones to the Halbach family for burial or cremation."

In August, a circuit court judge denied Avery's request for a new trial based on investigators' handling of bone evidence.

Judge Angela Sutkiewicz issued a ruling that Avery failed to meet his burden to show the law for preserving evidence was violated or his constitutional rights were violated.

Avery's case is now in the Wisconsin Court of Appeals District 2. Zellner's brief is due Oct. 7.

"We are not surprised by this ruling. In the greater scheme of things it is not important. The appellate court has jurisdiction of the entire appeal which has numerous issues. The appellate and supreme court of Wisconsin will make the decisions that matter on these issues and establish precedent on these issues," Zellner said in a statement to Action 2 News.

Avery's nephew, Brendan Dassey, is also serving a life sentence for the Halbach murder. Dassey appealed up to the United States Supreme Court based on claims that his confession was coerced by investigators. The Supreme Court declined to hear Dassey's argument.

INITIAL REPORT

