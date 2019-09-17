Lt. Gov. Barnes visits ginseng farm to discuss impact of tariffs

Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes toured a local ginseng farm Tuesday as part of Ginseng Week in Marathon County. He’s speaking with ginseng growers about how U.S. trade tariffs with China are impacting farmers.

He stopped at Hsu's Ginseng this afternoon to tour one of their gardens in the Town of Stettin. He says that while the trade war is an issue that requires a federal government response, Wisconsin can still be working to influence federal lawmakers to try to provide a fix for farmers in the state.

Barnes said, "Unfortunately prices are down, tariffs are up and that is a very volatile compound and it's not helpful. And we have to do everything we can to provide support. Again it's not just to the farmers, but to the entire community. You think about the economic impact that this one farm alone brings to the area; just imagine across the rest of the state all the opportunities we're missing out on as we've been failed by the trade war."

He says aside from the trade war, farmers also told him the wet weather this year had a major impact on yields.