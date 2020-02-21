Loyal customers show it's never too cold for ice cream

If you’ve ever eaten at a Briq’s Soft Serve location, there’s a chance you bumped into Bob Kluender.

Bob Kluender enjoys an ice cream cone at Briq's Weston location (WSAW photo 2/21/20)

“We’ve been here since 1985,” said Kluender. “He considers us one of his loyal customers.”

That’s right. 1985. Kluender hasn’t missed a year since Briq’s opened,

starting off the 2020 season strong Friday in Weston with the company of his children and grandchildren. Fitting, because for Kluender, ice cream dates are a family affair.

“My great-grandfather, he introduced me to ice cream back 60 something – almost 70 years ago, and I’ve been eating ice cream ever since,” explained Kluender. “I’ve put the thing on my children and now my grandchildren are eating it too because we just love it!”

The sunshine and warmer temperatures expected for the weekend have employees preparing for what they’re hoping will be a booming few days of business.

“We make it fun still. Even though it’s really crazy and really hectic, we still make it a really fun environment,” said Kenzie Biundo, a Briq’s employee starting her 7th year of work. “We are like a huge family here. I have some of my best friends at this job.”

Biundo says the loyal customers are also a big part on what keeps her coming back to serve up some tasty soft-serve.

“I love my regular customers so much,” said Biundo. “I am never surprised at the number of people that are here waiting to get ice cream every single day, especially regulars. They are waiting for us to open – just itching.”

Another popular ice cream spot in central Wisconsin, Belt’s in Stevens Point, will open for the season on March 6th.

