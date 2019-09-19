Loyal family says son with cancer, Lincoln Schrock, 5, has died

Parents of a Loyal boy battling neuroblastoma say their young son has died. Lincoln Schrock was 5-years-old.

“At 12:33 this morning, Lincoln ran into the arms of His Jesus. We are so happy for him. We will live the rest of our lives honoring Lincoln by choosing to praise our God. God's love is realer to us than ever before because of Lincoln,” the post read.

The Schrock family has shared the highs and lows of childhood cancer on their Facebook page “Pray for Lincoln – Neuroblastoma Warrior”.

NewsChannel 7 first meet Lincoln in December 2017 during the annual Children’s Miracle Network radiothon. And again in May 2018 when he became an honorary firefighter for the Marshfield Fire Department.

The family shared last week their son did not have much time left and spent the final days creating memories, including putting up their Christmas tree.

