Low prices, overproduction hurting dairy industry

Low milk prices and overproduction are putting dairy farmers in Wisconsin and throughout the Midwest between a rock and a hard place.

Marathon County dairy farmer James Juedes wears his Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin hat on April 2, 2020 (WSAW photo)

“We, like everyone else need to get, to put it bluntly, a living wage,” said Marathon County dairy farmer James Juedes. “These prices are not a living wage, and the detriment will be more farms going out of business, and more families without farms.”

Juedes shares that opinion with other experts in the dairy industry.

“This is going to be, I think, the straw that breaks the camel’s back,” said Heather Schlesser, an agriculture educator at the UW-Marathon County Extension. “It’s not just small farms. The research out there shows that it doesn’t really matter what size you are. You’re either doing good or you’re struggling. This, on top of 5 years of bad milk, is most likely going to make those that were on the fence, you know, ‘Should I stay? Should I not stay? Should I rode a little more equity out of the farm, or just hang it up and go get a job off the farm?’ They’re going to make that decision on what’s going on now?”

Someone at home might ask how it’s possible that farmers are having to dispose of milk in their manure pits when grocery stores seem to be struggling to keep milk on the shelves. Logistics.

“We have a shortage of workers in the processing plants,” explained Schlesser. “With the COVID-19 and the social distancing or the physical distancing that we’re doing, we’re just not able to keep up with the amount of milk that is coming in.”

The pandemic and its after-effects on the dairy market couldn’t have come at a worse time.

“2020 milk prices, at the beginning of the year, we're in an upswing,” Schlesser said. “Then COVID-19 hit and all of a sudden we’ve got a lot of cheap milk on the market and we just don’t know what to do with it.”

While Schlesser says that it seems to be “hit or miss” as to what farms are being asked to dispose of their milk and scale back their operations, she did confirm that several central Wisconsin farmers have had to do so. She encourages those impacted to reach out to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Farm Center.

“The Farm Center is keeping track of everyone who has gotten such letters and trying to help them out by finding them a processor that will take it, even if it’s at that discounted price,” said Schlesser. “The processors don’t want to let anybody go; they don’t want to have milk dumped and of course the farmers don’t either.”

John Umhoefer is the executive director of the Cheese Makers Association. He, along with Tim Trotter, Executive Director of the Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative and Gordon Speirs, owner of Shiloh Dairy, are calling on the USDA to assist dairy farmers during this crisis.

“We need government intervention because we have lost about half of the marketplace for cheese in the United States and that’s the foodservice market,” explained Umhoefer. “The restaurants are closed, the schools are closed, and a lot of what Wisconsin produces, nearly half of the cheese we produce goes into those markets.”

Umhoefer and his colleagues hope that not only can the USDA help the farmers, but others struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If the government can buy dairy products and get it to people in feeding programs,” Umhoefer suggested. “It will be a win-win.”

Umhoefer says the response to their proposal was positive, however, the USDA is extremely busy helping deal with all things COVID-19 related.

For farmers like Juedes, who is also a member of the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, it’s business as usual, with the hope that things will take a turn for the better, soon.

“Producing our food for the consumer, which is nutritious and everything,” said Juedes. “Just keep buying it. It’s not going to go away. It’s going to be there for you. Rest assured, we’re working our tails off to make sure it is.”

