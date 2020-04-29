Low income housing tax credit to facilitate renovations at Landmark Building in Wausau

The Landmark Apartments in Wausau will be renovated thanks in part to tax credits.

Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg announced Wednesday, the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development selected the building for Low Income Housing Tax Credits from the state and federal governments.

“These credits, combined with a $900,000 loan approved last year from the Wausau Community Development Authority moves the project one step closer to acquisition by Madison-area based Gorman & Company and the complete renovation of the building likely starting next year,” the release stated.

“There is a documented need for more affordable housing options and greater diversity of housing choices across the income spectrum and I’m pleased the City is working hard to address these needs. Gorman & Company is an excellent and reputable partner that will help us reach our community goals,” stated Mayor Katie Rosenberg.

City staff has been working with Gorman since 2018 to facilitate new affordable housing and the Wausau Common Council passed a resolution of support for the tax credit application earlier this month.